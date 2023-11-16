Good Morning, New Orleans! An area of low pressure moving across the Gulf continues bringing damp and windy conditions to South Louisiana and Mississippi this morning.

As the low moves east, winds of 10 to 20 miles per hour are likely across the area. Even higher wind gusts are likely for most of the Southshore and South Mississippi.

A Wind Advisory was in effect for part of the Upper Jefferson, Orleans, St. Bernard, and Plaquemines Parishes until at 9 a.m. Thursday but has been prematurely cancelled.

Because of the wind, coastal flooding has been an issue with water piling up onshore.

Coastal Flood Advisories are in effect for parts of the area, including the southwestern side of Lake Pontchartrain and South Mississippi.

Much nicer weather will move in shortly for the end of the week. High temperatures are forecast to warm into the upper 60s by today with low 70s returning Friday and Saturday.

Shuck Cancer looks just about perfect tonight temperature-wise. Expect the upper 60s with dry conditions in Champions Square. Have a great day today!