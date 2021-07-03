Gloomy fourth of July weekend across southeast Louisiana

Good afternoon! Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana will be hot with extreme humidity and a few storms keeping temperatures lower across both sides of Lake Pontchartrain! Feels like conditions are now ranging between the upper 80s and 90s.

Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s once again today. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 70s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain.

This afternoon after lunch, there’s the chance we see additional widespread rain chances! Scattered activity cannot be ruled out with about a 60% threat of showers as a front moves through. Watch for localized heavy downpours that could lead to street flooding in some areas, much like we were seeing last week.

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into mostly upper 80s or low 90s all weekend, feeling much hotter! Typical forecasts for early July!

Elsa is now a tropical storm again based off of its 70 mile per hour wind speeds. The National Hurricane Center classifies category 1 hurricanes when storms have 74 mile per hour to 95 mile per hour wind speeds.

Elsa will likely approach Florida’s southern tip late Monday into early Tuesday. With lots of shear, the system should remain weak in intensity, making landfall as a tropical storm or category 1. This is moving very quickly at 29 miles per hour. Greatest impacts will be along and east of wherever the center tracks on shore, so being on the western side of this is best.

Keep up as more information in WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available the whole day Saturday! Catch us live during WGNO News at 6PM and 10PM!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

78° / 76°
Light Rain
Light Rain 0% 78° 76°

Sunday

86° / 77°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 77% 86° 77°

Monday

86° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 45% 86° 77°

Tuesday

85° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 85° 78°

Wednesday

85° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 45% 85° 79°

Thursday

86° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 86° 79°

Friday

87° / 79°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 32% 87° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
95%
78°

79°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
79°

79°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
79°

81°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
81°

80°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
80°

79°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
79°

78°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
78°

78°

12 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
78°

78°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
78°

78°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
78°

77°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
21%
77°

77°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
77°

77°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
77°

77°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
77°

77°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
77°

79°

8 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
79°

80°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
80°

82°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
82°

83°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
83°

84°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
84°

84°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
77%
84°

84°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
76%
84°

84°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
84°

