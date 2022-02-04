Happy Friday! TGIF! Our forecast for the upcoming weekend is going to be beautiful, just cold! Today, we are a bit warmer than we were 24 hours ago. Afternoon highs will reach mid-50s, so bundle up. Layers will be best.

Enjoy this beautiful forecast for today before temperatures fall again looking to your weekend. Wall to wall sunshine will help make it feel warmer, but you have to dress properly! Layer up!

This afternoon, we top out in the 50s before yet again upper 40s or low 50s for highs return tomorrow. Overnight, the 20s or 30s will return across both sides of Lake Pontchartrain and most spots south will flirt with 30s just above freezing. Rain chances are no longer in the forecast for 48 hours to come.

Late week into your weekend, remember the 3P’s are people, pets, and plants if your neighborhood will be below 38 degrees for several hours. Add a Wind Chill, and your pets certainly need to be indoors. Secure loose items, too, to avoid flying trash cans, furniture, etc. As the week continues, anticipate a cold rain for now into your weekend.