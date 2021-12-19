Gloomy forecast for Monday! Warmer by late week!

The forecast for your Sunday has been much cooler after a cold front came through overnight!

Finally, some more traditional December-like weather in the forecast for these next few days. We were all waking up in 40s or 50s!

Rain chances are minimal today, but clouds will be around a while longer. Overnight, you can anticipate 40s on the Northshore again when waking up Monday. At that point, rain chances return. Our forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday stays cool before temperatures rise just in time for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Sunday

48° / 47°
Fair
Fair 0% 48° 47°

Monday

54° / 48°
AM Showers
AM Showers 32% 54° 48°

Tuesday

55° / 46°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 55° 46°

Wednesday

62° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 62° 50°

Thursday

70° / 61°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 70° 61°

Friday

77° / 67°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 77° 67°

Saturday

78° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 78° 65°

49°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
49°

48°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
48°

49°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
49°

51°

2 AM
Cloudy
1%
51°

51°

3 AM
Cloudy
15%
51°

51°

4 AM
Cloudy
1%
51°

51°

5 AM
Cloudy
5%
51°

51°

6 AM
Cloudy
16%
51°

50°

7 AM
Cloudy
24%
50°

50°

8 AM
Cloudy
23%
50°

50°

9 AM
Few Showers
32%
50°

51°

10 AM
Few Showers
30%
51°

52°

11 AM
Few Showers
32%
52°

52°

12 PM
Cloudy
24%
52°

53°

1 PM
Cloudy
24%
53°

53°

2 PM
Cloudy
24%
53°

54°

3 PM
Cloudy
24%
54°

54°

4 PM
Cloudy
23%
54°

54°

5 PM
Cloudy
18%
54°

54°

6 PM
Cloudy
13%
54°

53°

7 PM
Cloudy
15%
53°

53°

8 PM
Cloudy
16%
53°

53°

9 PM
Cloudy
24%
53°

52°

10 PM
Cloudy
24%
52°

