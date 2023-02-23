Good morning, New Orleans! We woke up warmer after a hot forecast for Mardi Gras and Ash Wednesday!

Temperatures are now in the 70s across our area, but a warmer afternoon is on its way today! You can expect 70s to 80s across both sides of Lake Pontchartrain!

Temperatures will stay in the 70s for only a bit longer before eventually reaching 80+! Just a regal forecast for all Fat Tuesday festivities as we ttied the current record for warmest Mardi Gras ever, regardless of date! This weekend is going to be beautiful as temperatures climb to 80s. Rain chances stay low with humidity through early next week.