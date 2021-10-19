Get ready for rain on Wednesday

It will be another nice fall afternoon for your Tuesday. It will be opposite of yesterday with clear skies in the morning and clouds building in later in the day. Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s to around 80 with just a slight increase in humidity.

Humidity will start to increase over the next couple of days. Look for dewpoints back in the mid to upper 60s by Wednesday as moisture moves back in.

Rain chances look to come back on Wednesday as well. Expect scattered showers and storms through the day Wednesday. These will linger into Thursday but look more isolated that day.

Some stronger storms could be possible Wednesday as well so that will be something to keep an eye on over the next few days.