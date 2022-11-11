A big cold front is going to be moving through the area later tonight and Saturday morning bringing with it a much cooler air mass.

We will likely see a few showers moving through Saturday morning but the bigger impact will be the temperatures. Rain chances will be higher the farther west you go. Any showers should be out of the area by 9-10 AM.

Temperatures will hover around 60 through the day Saturday and struggle to get to 60 on Sunday. Look for lows in the 30s to the north of I-12 Sunday morning.

Another rain chance comes in early next week and temperatures look to stay quite chilly for a while at this point.