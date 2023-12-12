NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Sky gazers and astronomy enthusiasts alike are gearing up for one of the most anticipated meteor showers of the year.

The annual celestial spectacle, the Geminid meteor shower, is set to light up the night sky, promising a stunning display of shooting stars.

What Are the Geminids?

First observed in the mid-1800s, the Geminids are unique among meteor showers as they originate from an asteroid rather than a comet. This asteroid, named 3200 Phaethon, sheds debris as it orbits the sun.

When the Earth passes through this debris field, the particles burn up upon entering our atmosphere, creating the luminous streaks that we see as meteors.

Peak Viewing Times and Dates

This year, the Geminid meteor shower will peak on the night of Dec. 13 into the early morning hours of Dec. 14. The peak viewing window typically occurs after midnight, but meteor activity can often be spotted in the late evening hours as well.

Astronomers anticipate an impressive showing, with the potential to witness up to 120 meteors per hour streaking through the atmosphere during its peak.

Ideal Viewing Conditions

For the best viewing experience, experts recommend finding a location away from city lights with an unobstructed view of the night sky. Additionally, the absence of a bright moon during the peak makes for optimal conditions to witness the Geminids.

Tips for Observing

Location: Choose a dark, open area away from artificial lights.

Choose a dark, open area away from artificial lights. Timing: The best time to view is after 12 a.m. when the shower’s activity peaks.

The best time to view is after 12 a.m. when the shower’s activity peaks. Patience: Allow at least 20 to 30 minutes for your eyes to adjust to the darkness.

Allow at least 20 to 30 minutes for your eyes to adjust to the darkness. Comfort: Dress warmly and bring a blanket or chair for comfort while observing.

After the Geminids, the next meteor shower to view will be the Ursids, which peak the night of December 21st. However, this shower will be much less active with an average of only 5 to 10 meteors per hour.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts