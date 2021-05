NEW ORLEANS — Severe storms pounded southern Louisiana overnight, and are expected to continue throughout Wednesday.

A flash flood emergency continues for areas just southeast of Baton Rouge, from Gonzales to Donaldsonville. Nearly 14″ of rain has fallen so far, leading to impassable roadways.

High water rescues are ongoing. Call 911 if you or someone you know needs to be rescued from floodwaters.

Interstate flooding from LSP

Baton Rouge home flooded

Carrollton Underpass flooding May 18

Mestizo Restaurant flooding

