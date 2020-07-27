GALLERY: Tropical Depression Hanna impacts the Rio Grande Valley in TX

Power line down in Raymondville, portions of Hidalgo Road blocked

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — Here are pictures and videos showing Tropical Storm Hanna’s effect on the Valley.

Streets of Mission

Credit: City of Mission

McAllen Neighborhood

Courtesy Rene Barrera Hinojosa
 
Ebony & 23rd in McAllen 

Nolana/Ware area in McAllen

Cars stranded in McAllen

Flooding on FM 508 North of Harlingen

House couple miles NW of Rio Hondo FM 508 Source: Meteorologist Chris Ramirez

Flooding on Trooper Moises Sanchez Boulevard in Edinburg

Conditions at Port Mansfield video:

Conditions at Port Mansfield

Damaged building Hidalgo Street Raymondville

Damaged building in Hidalgo
Weslaco (source: Margaret Loera)

Over turned 18 wheeler near Sebastian

Overturned 18 wheeler near Sebastian
source: Javier Vargas

Roof Collapse on Owassa Road

Roof Collapse on Owassa Road Courtesy: Reporter Karina Vargas

Fallen tree blocks home and vehicle in McAllen

Fallen tree blocks home and vehicle Walnut Ave McAllen source: Reporter Karina Vargas

Flooding at Gas station on Closner Blvd in Edinburg

Gas station on Closner Blvd in Edinburg
Flooded streets in Harlingen
Trampoline damages vehicle Source: Crystal Torres
Tree falls in McAllen (source: Alice Marie)
Weslaco flooding
(source: David Cardenas)

  • Flooded street off Canton Road and Veterans Blvd Source: Reporter Karina Vargas
  • Roof damaged in Pharr source: Ricardo Marco Antonio Trevino
  • Uprooted tree causes fence damage in Weslaco, Source: Susan Martinez
  • Damage from Hurricane Hanna
  • Garage damaged during Hurricane Hanna
  • Fallen Tree from Hurricane Hanna
  • Pearl at SPI damaged from Hurricane Hanna
  • Damage from waves at North Padre Island
  • Damage from waves at North Padre Island
  • Damage from weaves at North Padre Island
City of Weslaco Sandbag distribution
  • Shelter ready at Weslaco High School
  • Shelter ready at Weslaco High School
  • Shelter ready at Weslaco High School
  • Shelter ready at Weslaco High School
Salvation Army ready in McAllen
  • Winds picking up in La villa, Edcouch, Elsa
  • Winds picking up in La villa, Edcouch, Elsa
  • Family being saved by La villa Fire Department
Conditions at Tres Lagos Park in Edinburg Source: Reporter Karina Vargas
Flooding on Monte Cristo Road, Source: Reporter Abril Preciado

To keep up to date with Hurricane Hanna, see our Live Weather Updates here.

