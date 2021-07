MANDEVILLE, La. — On Tuesday morning, severe thunderstorms made their way through the north and south shores of Lake Pontchartrain.

In Mandeville and Madisonville, reports of street flooding began coming in around 7:00 a.m.

Holiday Square Boulevard was reported as impassable due to high water. Cypress Lake Apartments were evacuated due to high water. The Tall Timbers neighborhood also had standing water in the streets.

Do you have flooding pictures or videos? Send them to pics@wgno.com.

