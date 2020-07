Severe weather moved through the Metro-area on Tuesday afternoon. Many areas reported street flooding, as the rain poured for several hours.

Do you have weather photos or video? Send them to pics@wgno.com.

FLooding on melody Drive from J. Neves

Flooding at Sals sno-balls

Metairie flooding from M. Hobgood

Gentilly flooding from C. Pedescleaux

Gentilly flood waters from C. Pedescleaux