Full Moon in the forecast for this weekend!

What beautiful, unseasonal weather we have today to continue welcoming February’s last week! Another full moon is within our forecast for the upcoming weekend!

Each month, full moons typically occur at least once on the horizon. February’s is often referred to as a snow moon, too, across several cultures.

For a moon to appear full looking up from below, it must perfectly align with both Earth and then the sun. This is alignment which produces a lunar eclipse.

The moon usually appears full 24 hours before and after its 100% illumination. The February 27th moon will be completely full overnight at 2:17 a.m. CST or 3:17 a.m. EST. This means it will appear full early Friday morning until early Sunday, essentially all weekend.

Sky conditions at that point should be conducive for mostly clear viewing. Don’t forget to look up!

