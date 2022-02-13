A cold front moved through late Saturday night, bringing a blast of much cooler air.

Tonight, temperatures drop into the lower 30s north and west of Lake Pontchartrain. With some moisture lingering in the atmosphere and low wind speeds overnight, we may see frost in these areas early Monday morning. Locations south of the lake will be a touch warmer, in the mid to upper 30s.

After a chilly couple of nights, temperatures will quickly rebound under mostly sunny skies. Highs return to the low 60s by Monday and the mid 60s by Tuesday.

Wednesday and Thursday will be even warmer – but it comes with a high chance for rain.

The latest models show scattered showers in the second half of the day Wednesday with widespread rain (and some thunderstorms) on Thursday. Rain chances are at 50% Wednesday and 90% on Thursday.