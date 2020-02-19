From flip flops to hand warmers! Strong cold front on the way! Mardi Gras Forecast:

Meteorologist Scot Pilié says you better be ready to Mardi Gras Mambo to stay warm! Strong cold front on the way tomorrow!

For Druids & Nyx Wednesday evening, mild temperatures in the low-mid 60s! Isolated shower possible, but overall it’s looking like a good evening for parades!

Thursday is a different story for the morning. A strong cold front will barrel through Southeast Louisiana bringing winter-like temperatures back across the area. In addition, a gross-windy-rainy morning is expected.

The good news for parade goers & riders? For Babylon, Chaos, and Muses Thursday evening…most of the rain looks to end BEFORE the parades start rolling. A few light showers/mist will still be possible at the start, but not a drenching rain!

The bigger story will be the frigid temperatures Thursday night, Friday, and into Saturday. Wind chills Thursday evening for parades will be in the upper 30s-low 40s.

Wind chills will be even colder by Friday morning. So, if you’re planning on heading to the French Quarter early for Greasing of the Poles, get ready to layer up! Wind chills in the 20s and 30s.

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will see lots of sunshine though and a mostly rain free Mardi Gras weekend! Saturday morning, a heavy frost & light freeze possible on the Northshore. So, protect pets & plants.

A few showers appear likely on Lundi Gras Monday…with the timing remaining a question mark in the forecast. Another cold front arrives for Fat Tuesday, with slightly cooler temps and an isolated chance for a few showers. Stay tuned! Happy Mardi Gras!