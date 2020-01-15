From Flip Flops to Gumbo! Winter roars back by Saturday night!

Tired of the foggy, warm, & humid pattern we’ve been stuck in? You’re in luck! Big pattern change arrives by late Saturday into Sunday across Louisiana, bringing the winter-chill back to the state. Next week is looking COLD compared to this week, but not frigid just yet…

Here’s what to expect:

A Dense Fog Advisory in effect for all of south Louisiana again tonight until 10AM tomorrow morning, which could get extended into Thursday mid day. A weak cold front will bring a few spotty showers Thursday.

Less fog anticipated on Thursday night into Friday due to a slightly drier air mass, but it will be short lived as we warm up by Friday-Saturday. Fog again likely Friday night.

Saturday will be warm and humid, with a 40-50% chance for spotty showers. As it stands now, you’ll have to dodge some rain for the LSU Parade festivities in Baton Rouge at 11AM. Highs in the low-middle 70s.

Cold front arrives Saturday night, with many spots in the 40s by Sunday morning! Even colder Sunday night into Monday morning, with a light freeze & frost possible for inland locations.

Tuesday morning, expect temperatures a few degrees colder on both sides of the lake with light freeze north of the lake, and mid-upper 30s even on the Southshore.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

77° / 67°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 40% 77° 67°

Tuesday

78° / 67°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 78° 67°

Wednesday

78° / 58°
Afternoon thunderstorms developing, windy
Afternoon thunderstorms developing, windy 40% 78° 58°

Thursday

61° / 44°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 61° 44°

Friday

60° / 48°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 60° 48°

Saturday

64° / 56°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 64° 56°

Sunday

70° / 59°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 50% 70° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
70°

72°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
72°

75°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°

76°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
76°

76°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
76°

75°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
75°

73°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
73°

72°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
71°

70°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
70°

70°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
70°

70°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
70°

70°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
70°

70°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
70°

70°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
70°

69°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
69°

68°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
68°

69°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
69°

