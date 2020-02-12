From Flip Flops to Gumbo! Strong cold front with severe risk on the way!

Flip Flops on Wednesday, winter jackets by Thursday! Strong cold front on the way!

Ahead of the front, a few spotty showers overnight Tuesday with dense fog likely in southeast Louisiana and south Mississippi after midnight. Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 9AM Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday during the day, there is the risk for a few strong to severe thunderstorms, mainly north and west of I-55. Most of south Louisiana is within a Marginal Risk(Level 1 out of 5). Northshore into south Mississippi is within a Slight Risk(Level 2 out of 5).

The main line of thunderstorms looks to arrive across southeast Louisiana on Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Primary risk will be gusty winds, isolated tornado, and frequent lightning. Rainfall totals between .25-1.50″.

High temps Wednesday in the upper 70s to near 80. Feeling like Spring! But…don’t be fooled! Winter returns by Thursday morning through Saturday morning.