From Flip Flops to Gumbo! Strong cold front with severe risk on the way!

Weather

Drastically colder Thursday through Saturday morning

Flip Flops on Wednesday, winter jackets by Thursday! Strong cold front on the way!

Ahead of the front, a few spotty showers overnight Tuesday with dense fog likely in southeast Louisiana and south Mississippi after midnight. Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 9AM Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday during the day, there is the risk for a few strong to severe thunderstorms, mainly north and west of I-55. Most of south Louisiana is within a Marginal Risk(Level 1 out of 5). Northshore into south Mississippi is within a Slight Risk(Level 2 out of 5).

The main line of thunderstorms looks to arrive across southeast Louisiana on Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Primary risk will be gusty winds, isolated tornado, and frequent lightning. Rainfall totals between .25-1.50″.

High temps Wednesday in the upper 70s to near 80. Feeling like Spring! But…don’t be fooled! Winter returns by Thursday morning through Saturday morning.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

81° / 67°
Showers and thunderstorms early
Showers and thunderstorms early 50% 81° 67°

Wednesday

78° / 56°
Isolated thunderstorms
Isolated thunderstorms 30% 78° 56°

Thursday

59° / 44°
Showers
Showers 60% 59° 44°

Friday

60° / 48°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 60° 48°

Saturday

66° / 58°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 66° 58°

Sunday

69° / 62°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 50% 69° 62°

Monday

76° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 76° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

10 PM
Cloudy
0%
71°

71°

11 PM
Cloudy
0%
71°

69°

12 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

1 AM
Foggy
20%
69°

69°

2 AM
Foggy
20%
69°

69°

3 AM
Foggy
20%
69°

69°

4 AM
Foggy
20%
69°

68°

5 AM
Foggy
20%
68°

69°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
69°

70°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
70°

72°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
72°

73°

10 AM
Cloudy
10%
73°

75°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

76°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

77°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
77°

77°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

74°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
74°

74°

7 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
74°

73°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

72°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
72°

