Good morning! Happy Thursday as a chilly one continues across southeast Louisiana. Another cold front races to town again Friday and the coldest air returns Saturday morning!



Enjoy this beautiful forecast for today before temperatures fall again looking to your weekend. Wall to wall sunshine will help make it feel warmer, but you have to dress properly! Layer up!

This afternoon, we top out in the 50s or 60s before yet again upper 40s for highs return this weekend. Overnight, the 30s will return across both sides of Lake Pontchartrain and most spots north will flirt with upper 30s or 40s. Rain chances are no longer in the forecast for 48 hours to come.

Late week, remember the 3P’s are people, pets, and plants if your neighborhood will be below 38 degrees for several hours. Add a Wind Chill, and your pets certainly need to be indoors. Secure loose items, too, to avoid flying trash cans, furniture, etc.

Have a great day today!