NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The coldest temperatures in quite some time will move in tonight through Wednesday morning across the area. A hard freeze warning is in effect for everybody and we will be seeing temperatures drop into the teens and 20s across the area. By now you should have all exposed pipes and faucets wrapped up to protect them from the cold.

Coldest numbers of course will be north of I-10. These areas will likely see temperatures well down into the teens by Wednesday morning. This will be dangerous to any plants and pipes left uncovered.

Temperatures in the southern half of the area will mostly drop into the low to mid 20s. However some of the colder areas west and south of the lake could still see upper teens. Make sure you have everything protected.

Winds will not be as strong as last night but still strong enough to produce very cold wind chill values. A wind chill advisory is in effect tonight for the northern half of the area and the river parishes. We could see values in the single digits in the colder areas so avoid long times outside and keep the pets bundled up.

Temperatures will start to warm Wednesday afternoon into the upper 40s and then we will see 60s by Thursday afternoon.

