Friday forecast brings plenty of sunshine!

A warm weekend is on the way as the big low to the north moves out of the region and high pressure builds in behind it. We will definitely have a late summer feel over the next few days.

Look for plenty of sun through the weekend. Afternoon highs will range from 86-88 and overnight lows will be in the mid-60s north with the upper 60s to the low 70s south.

Mornings will be pleasant but humidity will come back a bit through the afternoons. That coupled with the warm temperatures will make it feel hot through the early part of next week.

Right now there is no indication of a fall front anytime soon. We won’t see much rain chance either through at least Tuesday and possibly longer than that.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

76° / 69°
Clear
Clear 0% 76° 69°

Friday

87° / 68°
Sunny
Sunny 11% 87° 68°

Saturday

87° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 87° 70°

Sunday

86° / 72°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 86° 72°

Monday

85° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 85° 72°

Tuesday

85° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 8% 85° 73°

Wednesday

84° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 84° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

12 AM
Clear
2%
76°

75°

1 AM
Clear
2%
75°

74°

2 AM
Clear
2%
74°

72°

3 AM
Clear
2%
72°

72°

4 AM
Clear
2%
72°

72°

5 AM
Clear
3%
72°

71°

6 AM
Clear
5%
71°

70°

7 AM
Sunny
11%
70°

73°

8 AM
Sunny
6%
73°

78°

9 AM
Sunny
4%
78°

82°

10 AM
Sunny
2%
82°

84°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
84°

85°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

85°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

86°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

85°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

85°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

85°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

82°

6 PM
Sunny
1%
82°

79°

7 PM
Clear
1%
79°

78°

8 PM
Clear
2%
78°

76°

9 PM
Clear
3%
76°

75°

10 PM
Clear
4%
75°

73°

11 PM
Clear
5%
73°

