Friday forecast brings dry conditions before stretch of rain chances

Humidity will stay with us over the next few days with no sign of a return to fall weather anytime soon. Spotty showers and storms around the area this afternoon will fade out this evening and we will be left with warm and muggy conditions overnight.

After that Friday looks to be the driest day over the next several. We will still see some isolated showers and storms however as temperatures warm into the mid-80s but coverage should be spotty.

Rain chances come back over the weekend. It won’t be a washout but look for hit or miss activity by Saturday afternoon and especially Sunday. Sunday’s rain looks to be a bit more widespread. Temperatures will top out in the low to mid-80s through the weekend.