Friday brings chances for isolated showers

The forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is cooler with low humidity and a minimal number of storms! Temperatures will feel like the low 90s across each side of Lake Pontchartrain!

Feels like conditions are now within 80s. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s or 90, itself, but overnight, over both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, expect upper 60s or 70s. How awesome is this for August, right?

This weekend, there’s the chance we see additional scattered rain chances! 40% or 50% chances remain the theme. Tomorrow, showers for brief relief are a little more isolated, near 30% of the area can expect rain. This is because a front already made its way through our region, bringing temperatures down and rain chances up. Humidity will be below average, too, as dewpoints remain in the 60s or low 70s.

This weekend, most rain chances remain daytime heating driven throughout the hottest part of your afternoon after lunch.

The tropics are firing up with two waves to monitor for formation potential over these next five days. These are not very far off of Africa’s coast. Right now, no concerns locally but a reminder the peak of hurricane season is upon us.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

81° / 74°
Clear
Clear 0% 81° 74°

Friday

91° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 91° 77°

Saturday

91° / 79°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 37% 91° 79°

Sunday

90° / 80°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 54% 90° 80°

Monday

91° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 46% 91° 80°

Tuesday

91° / 80°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 91° 80°

Wednesday

90° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 90° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

12 AM
Clear
1%
81°

79°

1 AM
Clear
2%
79°

78°

2 AM
Clear
2%
78°

77°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
77°

76°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
76°

75°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
75°

75°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
75°

76°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
5%
76°

79°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
3%
79°

83°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
83°

86°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
86°

87°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

89°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
89°

88°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
88°

87°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
87°

89°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
89°

89°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
89°

89°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
89°

89°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
89°

88°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
88°

86°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
86°

84°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
8%
84°

83°

10 PM
Clear
6%
83°

82°

11 PM
Clear
7%
82°

Interactive Radar

