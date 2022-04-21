Good Morning, New Orleans! Coming off of a hot weekend last weekend across the city and region, our forecast for this week has been much improved!



Temperatures will remain in 70s early today before 80s return this afternoon into our upcoming weekend! We top out about 82-84 degrees. Warmer air and moisture flow back into the area with the help of a less strong southeasterly breeze than yesterday.

Rain chances remain low, so some good news as we welcome back the Zurich Classic, French Quarter Fest, and two Pelicans Playoff games!

Humidity will be increasing but still low, as well, after a muggy weekend! We do see wind speeds consistent in the teens, adding a breeze this afternoon.

Tomorrow morning, everyone will wake up warmer again in the 60s. Have a great day today!