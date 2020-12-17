Freezing tonight then a milder weekend

It's going to be a cold night and we will see widespread freezing temperatures in the northern half of the area on Friday morning.

Right now it looks like everybody along and north of I-12 gets down to freezing. Areas farther north will drop into the upper 20s. These temperatures could be damaging to plants so it is a good idea to cover any that could be impacted by those numbers.

On the south shore look for mid to upper 30s Friday morning outside of the metro New Orleans areas where temperatures will drop to around 40.

A nice afternoon is on the way for Friday with plenty of sun and temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

Look for milder weather over the weekend with low to mid 60s each afternoon. There is another system coming through Saturday night that will bring widespread showers and possibly a few thunderstorms with it. However this will not have the arctic air behind it like the past couple.

Looking ahead temperatures will get to around 70 on Wednesday before another system moves through which looks to bring colder weather just in time for Christmas.

