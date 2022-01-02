Freezing temperatures tonight

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Cold air continues to move in Sunday night and we are already seeing western areas down around freezing. The rest of the area will continue to see those temperatures fall. This will be the coldest night in quite a while and because of that a freeze warning is in effect for a good portion of the area.

A hard freeze warning is now in effect for areas near the Mississippi border. Temperatures could briefly drop below 28 in these spots.

A freeze warning is in effect for the rest of the area.

Temperatures will range from the upper 20s to low 30s for a good portion of the warning area. We will likely stay just above freezing in the immediate New Orleans area along I-10. It’s a good idea to protect any sensitive plants along with making sure the pets are warm.

Monday will be chilly but sunny with highs only in the low 50s at best. Most of the day will be in the 40s. Look for another cold night Monday night before we start to warm up a bit through the middle of the week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

36° / 35°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 36° 35°

Monday

50° / 40°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 50° 40°

Tuesday

62° / 53°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 62° 53°

Wednesday

70° / 60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 70° 60°

Thursday

73° / 41°
Showers
Showers 41% 73° 41°

Friday

56° / 53°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 56° 53°

Saturday

72° / 67°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 43% 72° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

36°

11 PM
Cloudy
2%
36°

36°

12 AM
Cloudy
1%
36°

36°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
36°

38°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
38°

38°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
38°

38°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
38°

38°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
38°

38°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
38°

38°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
4%
38°

38°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
3%
38°

39°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
3%
39°

41°

10 AM
Sunny
2%
41°

42°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
42°

44°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
44°

46°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
46°

48°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
48°

49°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
49°

49°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
49°

48°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
48°

46°

6 PM
Clear
1%
46°

46°

7 PM
Clear
1%
46°

45°

8 PM
Clear
1%
45°

44°

9 PM
Clear
1%
44°

44°

10 PM
Clear
1%
44°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News