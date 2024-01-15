NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A powerful arctic cold front pushing across the region will bring much colder air and the potential for wintry precipitation overnight.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for locations north and west of Lake Pontchartrain, where freezing rain is possible, until 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Isolated rain showers will transition into freezing rain as the colder air moves in Monday night. Freezing rain is rain that freezes after falling to the surface, leading to light ice accumulations.

Be prepared for slick roads where the ice forms, especially on elevated surfaces like bridges and on and off ramps.

It may be a good idea to avoid driving unless it is necessary until conditions improve Tuesday.

Be sure to protect people, pets, plants, and pipes over the next 48 hours. Exposed pipes, especially with elevated buildings, should be wrapped to avoid

Temperatures are forecast to drop into the teens and 20s by Tuesday morning. When you factor in the wind, it will feel even colder, with most locations seeing wind chill values in the teens.

On Tuesday, temperatures will stay cold throughout the day with highs struggling to get out of the 30s in the afternoon.

Wednesday morning looks to be the coldest period of the upcoming week, with lows in the the teens across the Northshore and low to mid 20s farther south in the New Orleans metro.

Wind chill values or “feels like temperatures” will be between 3 and 17 degrees north, and between 10 and 18 degrees south through the middle of the morning Wednesday.

