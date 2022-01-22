Freezing overnight temperatures, clear skies continue through weekend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We are still feeling the effects of our most recent cold front with temperatures staying chilly across the Southeast. Highs today are only topping out in the 40s across South Louisiana and the Mississippi Coast, and another freeze is expected tonight.

Overnight lows drop into the upper 20s for the southshore and into the lower and mid 20s for locations north and west of Lake Pontchartrain.

A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect for parishes west of Lake Pontchartrain and most areas north of I-10, including South Mississippi from 11 PM Friday through 9 AM Sunday. A Hard Freeze Warning is issued when temperatures in the lower to mid 20s are expected.

Elsewhere, south of I-10, a Freeze Warning is in effect where temperatures could drop as low as 30 degrees.

These are the spots where people, pets, plants, and pipes need to be protected.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

46° / 32°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 46° 32°

Sunday

52° / 38°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 52° 38°

Monday

58° / 49°
PM Showers
PM Showers 67% 58° 49°

Tuesday

56° / 42°
AM Showers
AM Showers 54% 56° 42°

Wednesday

53° / 38°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 53° 38°

Thursday

55° / 45°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 55° 45°

Friday

53° / 36°
AM Showers
AM Showers 31% 53° 36°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

45°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
45°

44°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
44°

42°

6 PM
Clear
0%
42°

43°

7 PM
Clear
0%
43°

41°

8 PM
Clear
0%
41°

40°

9 PM
Clear
1%
40°

38°

10 PM
Clear
1%
38°

37°

11 PM
Clear
2%
37°

36°

12 AM
Clear
2%
36°

35°

1 AM
Clear
3%
35°

35°

2 AM
Clear
3%
35°

35°

3 AM
Clear
4%
35°

34°

4 AM
Clear
4%
34°

34°

5 AM
Clear
4%
34°

33°

6 AM
Clear
4%
33°

33°

7 AM
Sunny
4%
33°

35°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
35°

38°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
38°

41°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
41°

43°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
43°

46°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
46°

47°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
47°

49°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
49°

50°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
50°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News