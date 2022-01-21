Freezing cold weekend ahead!

Temperatures struggled to get out of the 30s across South Louisiana and the Mississippi Coast this afternoon, and the air will only get colder from here. Overnight lows drop into the lower 30s for the southshore and into the lower and mid 20s for locations north and west of Lake Pontchartrain.

A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect for parishes west of Lake Pontchartrain and most areas north of I-10, including South Mississippi from 11 PM Friday through 9 AM Saturday. A Hard Freeze Warning is issued when temperatures in the lower to mid 20s are expected. Elsewhere, south of I-10, a Freeze Warning is in effect where temperatures could drop as low as 30 degrees.

These are the spots where people, pets, plants, and pipes need to be protected.