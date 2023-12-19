Good Morning, New Orleans! A cold front moving across the region will bring cooler weather for the next day or two.

Low temperatures are in the low and mid 30s for Northshore locations with Slidell and Bogalusa at that freezing mark. Wind speeds of 5 to 10 miles per hour will keep the air moving enough to prevent widespread frost. However, some patchy frost will be possible in a few locations that are protected from the wind.

High temperatures will be cool in the mid to upper 50s Tuesday. Low 60s are set to return Wednesday with mid 60s by Thursday and Friday.

Rain chances will remain low for most of the week before increasing over the weekend. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible beginning late Friday into Saturday. The wet weather will continue on and off through Saturday, Sunday (Christmas Eve) and Monday (Christmas Day).