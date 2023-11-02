NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Good Morning, New Orleans! Give yourself some time for potentially defrosting windshields on the Northshore!

An early freeze is possible for some areas this morning as we get a quick winter preview across the deep south.

As winds continue to stay calm, some locations are seeing morning low temperatures below 32 degrees. Less wind allows for more efficient cooling near the surface.

Low temperatures are ranging from the low to mid 30s north of the lakes but 40s to 50s across Southshore locations. A light freeze is possible and a Freeze Warning is in effect north of I-10 and I-12 across Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi.

We certainly have quite a warm up on the way later today! Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 60s Thursday and low or mid 70s by Friday. Expect highs in the upper 70s over the weekend!

