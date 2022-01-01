Freeze Watch now in effect for Sunday night

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A big-time cold front will move through later tonight and Sunday morning. Temperatures will fall behind it and it will be much colder by Sunday afternoon.

Expect scattered storms overnight ahead of the front. Some could produce locally heavy downpours. The front will move through Sunday morning with temperatures still in the upper 60s around sunrise.

After that cold winds will increase out of the northwest. Look for a blustery day with winds around 20-25mph. Temperatures will fall into the low 50s and even upper 40s by mid to late afternoon.

Look for lows all the way down into the upper 20s in the cold spots and 30s elsewhere Monday morning. A freeze watch is in effect for some areas indicating you want to protect plants and pets from the elements.

Monday will stay chilly with highs only in the low 50s. Temperatures will start to warm by Tuesday.