Freeze Watch now in effect for Sunday night

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A big-time cold front will move through later tonight and Sunday morning. Temperatures will fall behind it and it will be much colder by Sunday afternoon.

Expect scattered storms overnight ahead of the front. Some could produce locally heavy downpours. The front will move through Sunday morning with temperatures still in the upper 60s around sunrise.

After that cold winds will increase out of the northwest. Look for a blustery day with winds around 20-25mph. Temperatures will fall into the low 50s and even upper 40s by mid to late afternoon.

Look for lows all the way down into the upper 20s in the cold spots and 30s elsewhere Monday morning. A freeze watch is in effect for some areas indicating you want to protect plants and pets from the elements.

Monday will stay chilly with highs only in the low 50s. Temperatures will start to warm by Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

76° / 70°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 76° 70°

Sunday

74° / 38°
AM Thunderstorms/Wind
AM Thunderstorms/Wind 79% 74° 38°

Monday

51° / 41°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 51° 41°

Tuesday

64° / 57°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 64° 57°

Wednesday

69° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 17% 69° 61°

Thursday

71° / 41°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 71° 41°

Friday

54° / 51°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 54° 51°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
77°

76°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
76°

76°

2 AM
Cloudy
19%
76°

75°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
75°

74°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
74°

74°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
63%
74°

73°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
75%
73°

71°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
79%
71°

67°

9 AM
Showers
55%
67°

61°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
61°

57°

11 AM
Showers
43%
57°

56°

12 PM
Cloudy
24%
56°

54°

1 PM
Cloudy/Wind
24%
54°

53°

2 PM
Cloudy/Wind
19%
53°

53°

3 PM
Cloudy/Wind
10%
53°

51°

4 PM
Cloudy/Wind
13%
51°

50°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
50°

49°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
49°

46°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
46°

44°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
44°

43°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
43°

42°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
42°

41°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
41°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News