Good Morning, New Orleans! We were waking up today to cold air outside after a front came through! We are starting out chilly as temperatures remain in the 40s or 50s!

Daytime highs will still remain in the 60s, but overnight lows will bring freeze warnings across the Northshore and Mississippi Gulf Coast by tonight! Remember people, pets, and plants!

We’re back to this week’s early pattern of high pressure dominating with quiet conditions! Low dewpoints and winds in the teens have brought about a fire weather concern, too!

Our forecast for southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast will be lovely.

Have a great week!