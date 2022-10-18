Chilly fall weather has arrived along the northern Gulf Coast.

For the next couple days, Southeast Louisiana and Coastal Mississippi will see some of the coldest temperatures since last spring. Cold air pushing south will prevent our highs from reaching higher than mid 60s through at least Wednesday.

Tonight, expect for temperatures to drop very quickly as that cold air mass moves in and clear skies lead to efficient cooling. Temperatures to the north should drop into the 30s with freezing temperatures (32 degrees or below) reaching as far south as the I-12 corridor in Louisiana and around I-10 in Mississippi. A Freeze Warning is in effect through Wednesday morning.

The rest of the forecast looks to be quiet with gradual but steady warming. Temperatures will rebound to into the 60s for lows and mid 80s for highs by the weekend. It’s not until next week that we’ll see another cold front.