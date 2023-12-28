NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A clear and cold night is ahead around the area heading in to Friday morning. This will allow temperatures to drop quickly after sunset. Expect most of the area north of I-10 to see a freeze with temperatures dropping to around 30-32. This includes southern Mississippi.

Areas to the west of the lakes could also see temperatures around 31-32 by Friday morning in the colder areas. The immediate south shore will stay just above freezing. Expect more of the same Saturday morning.

Afternoon temperatures will stay chilly Friday with low 50s. Expect mid to upper 50s Saturday with low 60s Sunday.

We will stay dry through Sunday with the next rain chance coming in on New Year’s Day.

