Monday is the first day of spring, but it will certainly feel more like winter. Morning lows are expected to drop into the mid to upper 20s for the Northshore while locations south generally see low to mid 30s.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for most of the WGNO viewing area until 10 a.m. Monday.

Highs tomorrow will be on the cool side in the mid 50s, about 20 degrees below average for the middle of March. Warmer weather returns Tuesday as high temperatures rebound into the low 70s. Upper 70s are expected by Wednesday with low 80s both Thursday and Friday.

Rain chances remain low for the next few days.