A very cold night is ahead for the Gulf Coast! Temperatures through Saturday evening will be in the 40s, with cooling continuing through early Sunday.

Heading into Sunday morning, we will see low temperatures in the upper 20s along the Northshore and lower to mid 30s for locations south of Lake Pontchartrain. The good news is that winds have calmed down significantly since this morning, so wind chill will not be as much of an impact.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for most locations in Southeast Louisiana, with parishes along the Mississippi state line under a Hard Freeze Warning. Remember to protect people, pets, and plants overnight. Those under a Hard Freeze Warning should also protect their pipes by wrapping them or leaving a faucet at a slow drip through Sunday morning.

Expect a nicer day Sunday with abundant sunshine and highs around 60. We will continue to warm into next week as well, with the mid 70s returning by mid-week.

We’ll be watching for our next rain system late Monday night through midday Tuesday. Models are still going back and forth on the timing and intensity of this next round of wet weather, but we should get a better idea of what to expect in about 24 hours.