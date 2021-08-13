Fred track still to Florida, fewer storms today locally

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tropical Depression Fred continues to poorly disorganized as it slows down moving west-northwest Friday morning. No significant strengthening is forecast in the next day or so. The key thing to watch will be how far away from the Florida peninsula Fred stays as it moves past Cuba.

Heavier storms remain well to the south of the center. This means Fred will likely stay weak for now. Models continue to agree on a landfall somewhere along the Florida panhandle, although west of the current NHC forecast is possible. If the system does move more to the west it has a chance to be stronger.

Locally over the next few days we will continue to see above normal rain chances. Right now the coverage on Friday looks to be a bit less widespread than the past couple of days. Look for temperatures to climb into the upper 80s and low 90s by late in the morning before rain begins to develop. 

Activity will be isolated early and then become a bit more widespread. Look for locally heavy downpours with the strong activity as well as frequent lightning. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

Fred still weak, rain today more spotty

Isolated showers on tap for Friday morning with more widespread chances later in the day

More rain chances for Friday as Fred moves northwest

Fred continues to look weak and disorganized

Rain chances high locally as Fred remains weak

Fred barely holding on, more rain chances locally

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

88° / 79°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 88° 79°

Saturday

91° / 80°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 91° 80°

Sunday

90° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 22% 90° 79°

Monday

88° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 52% 88° 79°

Tuesday

89° / 80°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 50% 89° 80°

Wednesday

90° / 81°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 34% 90° 81°

Thursday

89° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 89° 80°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

84°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
84°

86°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
86°

86°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
86°

86°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
86°

85°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
85°

84°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
84°

85°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
85°

86°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
86°

87°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
87°

87°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
87°

86°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
86°

85°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

84°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

83°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

83°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
83°

82°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
82°

82°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
82°

81°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
81°

81°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
81°

80°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
80°

81°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
81°

83°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
83°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News