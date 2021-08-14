Fred track further east, typical forecast for August Sunday!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The forecast for New Orleans and southeast Louisiana was hot all day today with very little rain in the area keeping temperatures as well as feels like temperatures intense in the metro and beyond.

Highs, themselves, reached mid 90s again but felt more like 100s. Overnight, over both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, expect 70s.

Deeper into your weekend, there’s the chance we see additional scattered downpours! 50% or 60% chances remain the theme. Tomorrow, showers for brief relief are a little more widespread as more than half of the area can expect rain. This week, most rain chances remain daytime heating driven throughout the hottest part of your day.

Fred has weakened in intensity while tracking west, before intensifying in the Gulf of Mexico heading toward our United States coastline. All models continue bringing this system near Alabama’s shorline now at that consistently forecasted tropical storm strength with heaviest impacts along and east of where its center moves onshore. More than likely, this is going to be between the Mississippi Gulf Coast and Florida’s Panhandle. Right now, no local concerns but we are watching closely.

Tropical Storm Grace is behind Fred with a very similar track to Fred’s earlier in the week. Again, right now, no concerns locally, but we are keeping a close eye on its eventual landfall point. The next name on the list is Henri as peak hurricane season continues.

Stay tuned as more information in WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available during WGNO News at 5PM and 10PM.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

Summer-like forecast for Sunday, watching active tropics!

Tropical Depression 7 makes gradual shift northwest

Friday's rainfall brings a similar setup for Saturday

We continue to watch Fred as system moves northward

Fred still weak, rain today more spotty

Isolated showers on tap for Friday morning with more widespread chances later in the day

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

85° / 79°
Clear
Clear 0% 85° 79°

Sunday

89° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 89° 79°

Monday

87° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 45% 87° 78°

Tuesday

89° / 79°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 56% 89° 79°

Wednesday

90° / 80°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 34% 90° 80°

Thursday

90° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 38% 90° 80°

Friday

90° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 35% 90° 80°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

85°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

83°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

83°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

82°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
82°

81°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
81°

81°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
81°

81°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

80°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
80°

80°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
19%
80°

83°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
23%
83°

85°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
16%
85°

87°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
24%
87°

88°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
23%
88°

89°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
89°

88°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
88°

88°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
88°

88°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
88°

88°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
88°

88°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
88°

87°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
87°

86°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
86°

85°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
18%
85°

84°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

83°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
83°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News