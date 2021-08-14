Fred track further east, typical forecast for August Sunday!

The forecast for New Orleans and southeast Louisiana was hot all day today with very little rain in the area keeping temperatures as well as feels like temperatures intense in the metro and beyond.

Highs, themselves, reached mid 90s again but felt more like 100s. Overnight, over both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, expect 70s.



Deeper into your weekend, there’s the chance we see additional scattered downpours! 50% or 60% chances remain the theme. Tomorrow, showers for brief relief are a little more widespread as more than half of the area can expect rain. This week, most rain chances remain daytime heating driven throughout the hottest part of your day.

Fred has weakened in intensity while tracking west, before intensifying in the Gulf of Mexico heading toward our United States coastline. All models continue bringing this system near Alabama’s shorline now at that consistently forecasted tropical storm strength with heaviest impacts along and east of where its center moves onshore. More than likely, this is going to be between the Mississippi Gulf Coast and Florida’s Panhandle. Right now, no local concerns but we are watching closely.

Tropical Storm Grace is behind Fred with a very similar track to Fred’s earlier in the week. Again, right now, no concerns locally, but we are keeping a close eye on its eventual landfall point. The next name on the list is Henri as peak hurricane season continues.

Stay tuned as more information in WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available during WGNO News at 5PM and 10PM.