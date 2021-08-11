Fred now a depression tracking into open water

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today, the forecast for New Orleans and southeast Louisiana was cooler with scattered rain in the area keeping temperatures as well as feels like temperatures below average.

Afternoon downpours, thankfully, provided temporary relief from extreme heat at times. Afternoon highs, themselves, reached low 90s again but felt more like 100s. Overnight, over both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, expect 70s.

Thursday into your weekend, there’s the chance we see additional scattered rain chances! 60% or 70% chances remain the theme. Tomorrow, showers for brief relief are a little more widespread as more than half of the area can expect rain. This week, most rain chances remain daytime heating driven throughout the hottest part of your day.

Tropical Depression Fred has weakened in intensity while tracking over Hispaniola, before it regains strength when heading west for our United States coastline. All models continue bringing this system up the East Coast at tropical storm intensity with heaviest impacts along and east of where its center moves onshore. More than likely, this is going to be between Florida’s Panhandle and Florida’s Big Bend. Right now, no local concerns but we are watching closely.

Behind this is yet another tropical wave off of Africa’s coast with medium development potential. Right now, the system has a 30% chances of development over the next two days and 60% chances over the next five. The next name on the list is Grace as peak hurricane season continues.

Stay tuned as more information in WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available during Good Morning New Orleans.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

Summer-like Thursday with all eyes on the tropics

More of the same locally Thursday as Fred moves closer to Florida's Coast!

Weather and Science for Kids: A lesson on the Perseid Meteor Shower!

Higher rain chance next few days as we continue to watch Fred

Fred path currently to Florida, better rain chance today

Copy and pasted forecast for Wednesday

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

80° / 79°
Fair
Fair 0% 80° 79°

Thursday

88° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 88° 79°

Friday

91° / 80°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 91° 80°

Saturday

92° / 80°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 40% 92° 80°

Sunday

91° / 80°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 91° 80°

Monday

90° / 80°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 62% 90° 80°

Tuesday

89° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 89° 80°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
80°

79°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
79°

80°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
80°

80°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
80°

80°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
80°

81°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
11%
81°

80°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
24%
80°

80°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
80°

81°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
81°

83°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
83°

85°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
85°

86°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
86°

87°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
87°

88°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
88°

87°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
87°

87°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
87°

86°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
86°

85°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
85°

84°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
84°

84°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
84°

84°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
84°

83°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
83°

83°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
83°

82°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
82°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News