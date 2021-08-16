Fred nearing Florida, staying hot locally

Tropical Storm Fred will continue to move north through the day Monday and will make landfall later this afternoon or evening near Panama City. While the storm did strengthen this morning that has been capped by dry air getting pulled into the system. It likely will remain a tropical storm through landfall.

Heavy rain and flooding will be the main threat east of the storm along the panhandle and even well east into parts of the peninsula potentially. There will be a threat of isolated tornadoes east of the center as is usually the case as well.

Locally we will be on the western side of this system today keeping things mainly dry. A few showers will be possible later in the day, especially down to the southwest of New Orleans. But in general we will see hot and dry weather.

Rain chances will go up Tuesday for Thursday with highs still in the low to mid 90s each day before any of the rain develops.

Monday

91° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 91° 79°

Tuesday

90° / 80°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 38% 90° 80°

Wednesday

91° / 80°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 45% 91° 80°

Thursday

90° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 34% 90° 80°

Friday

91° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 22% 91° 79°

Saturday

90° / 80°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 90° 80°

Sunday

91° / 80°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 19% 91° 80°

89°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

90°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
90°

90°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
90°

91°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
91°

90°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
90°

89°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
89°

88°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
88°

87°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
87°

85°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
19%
85°

84°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

84°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

83°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

82°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
9%
82°

82°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
82°

82°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
82°

81°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
9%
81°

81°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
14%
81°

80°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
12%
80°

82°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
82°

85°

9 AM
Sunny
8%
85°

87°

10 AM
Sunny
19%
87°

88°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
88°

89°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
89°

87°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
87°

