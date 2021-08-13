Fred hanging on, localized downpours this weekend locally

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest update from the National Hurricane Center has nudged a bit to the west of the previous forecast track for Tropical Depression Fred. The center of the system has moved west over the past few hours and is now along the northern coast of Cuba.

According to the NHC an additional shift to the west is possible. In their latest discussion they say “The new track is east of the consensus models, especially from 24-60 h, and thus some additional adjustments could occur later today if the current model trends continue.” Forecast models have also moved a bit west along the Florida panhandle.

The system is looking very ragged Friday morning due to wind shear and land interaction. It’s unlikely to strengthen much over the next day or so as it remains along Cuba.

After that questions remain as to how much wind shear we will see in the Gulf and if the system is still holding together as it moves north. If so, the potential is there for Fred to strengthen and maybe even more than the current forecast shows.

Locally over the next few days we will continue to see above normal rain chances. Right now the coverage on today looks to be a bit less widespread than the past couple of days. Look for temperatures to climb into the upper 80s and low 90s by late in the morning before rain begins to develop. 

Activity will be isolated early and then become a bit more widespread. Look for locally heavy downpours with the strong activity as well as frequent lightning. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

Fred still weak, rain today more spotty

Isolated showers on tap for Friday morning with more widespread chances later in the day

More rain chances for Friday as Fred moves northwest

Fred continues to look weak and disorganized

Rain chances high locally as Fred remains weak

Fred barely holding on, more rain chances locally

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

89° / 79°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 34% 89° 79°

Saturday

91° / 80°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 18% 91° 80°

Sunday

91° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 91° 79°

Monday

88° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 38% 88° 79°

Tuesday

89° / 80°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 47% 89° 80°

Wednesday

90° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 90° 80°

Thursday

89° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 38% 89° 80°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

86°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
86°

86°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
86°

87°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
87°

86°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
86°

87°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
87°

87°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
87°

86°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
86°

85°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
85°

84°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
84°

83°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
83°

82°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
82°

82°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

81°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
81°

81°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
81°

80°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
80°

80°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
80°

80°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
80°

80°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
80°

80°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
80°

83°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
83°

86°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
13%
86°

87°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
87°

89°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
89°

90°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
8%
90°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News