Fred barely holding on, locally showers and storms again

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tropical Depression Fred is looking weak and very disorganized Thursday morning after moving off the coast of Haiti. The mountainous terrain of the island of Hispaniola really took a toll on the storm over the past 24 hours.

Right now the center is very hard to make out. The stronger areas of rain and storms are actually well south of the center. Fred continues to move west-northwest at 16.

The forecast track has shifted a little to the east through the night. Fred is now expected to make landfall in the eastern part of the Florida panhandle. Most of the models agree on this outcome.

The only thing to watch over the next couple of days will be does some new center form closer to the areas of convection. That could change the forecast. Without that though it looks like we will see this well east of the area.

Thursday morning is starting quiet with low to mid 70s and no rain in the area. That is likely to change once again as we head into the afternoon.

Today looks a lot like yesterday. The high temp on Wednesday occurred during the 10AM hour, so it was a quick warm up. Expect low 90s again today during late morning to around noon.

After that showers and storms will begin to develop. Activity will be isolated early and then become a bit more widespread. Look for locally heavy downpours with the strong activity as well as frequent lightning. This will keep most of the afternoon in the 80s.

Overall this trend continues into early next week. Expect low 90s early in the day with showers and storms developing after that.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

Fred barely holding on, more rain chances locally

Fred now a depression tracking into open water

Summer-like Thursday with all eyes on the tropics

More of the same locally Thursday as Fred moves closer to Florida's Coast!

Weather and Science for Kids: A lesson on the Perseid Meteor Shower!

Higher rain chance next few days as we continue to watch Fred

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

87° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 87° 79°

Friday

90° / 80°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 90° 80°

Saturday

91° / 80°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 36% 91° 80°

Sunday

91° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 43% 91° 79°

Monday

89° / 79°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 76% 89° 79°

Tuesday

89° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 42% 89° 80°

Wednesday

89° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 89° 80°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
82°

85°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
85°

86°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
86°

87°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
87°

87°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
87°

82°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
82°

82°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
82°

85°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
85°

84°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
84°

85°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
85°

85°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
85°

85°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
85°

84°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
84°

83°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
83°

82°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
82°

82°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

81°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
81°

81°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
81°

81°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
9%
81°

80°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
80°

80°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
80°

80°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
80°

80°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
80°

80°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
21%
80°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News