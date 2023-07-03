NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Tonight, temperatures will only drop into the lower 80s, but heat index values or “feels like temperatures” will remain in the 90s until at least midnight.

Hot, humid weather continues across the South this week, but it will be a little cooler than last week.

Tuesday, high temperatures are once again forecast to reach the low to mid 90s. Heat indices will likely reach between 104° and 108° during the afternoon, just slightly below Heat Advisory criteria.

Rain chances are forecast to rise to about 40 to 50 percent Tuesday. While the Fourth of July will not be a total washout, it may be a good idea to prepare for the possibility of wet weather with off and on storms forecast in the afternoon.

Most of the rain will come to an end by around sunset, with skies remaining partly cloudy for most firework displays.

Scattered showers are more likely Wednesday through Friday with daily afternoon rain chances at 50 to 60 percent. With more cloud cover and rain in the forecast for the second half of next week, high temperatures will drop into the lower 90s with feels like temperatures in the low 100s.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center says development is not expected for the next seven days.