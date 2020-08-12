Forecast video: Better rain chance starting today

Weather

We have a better chance of seeing rain through the rest of the week

We have a better chance of seeing rain through the rest of the week. Activity will still be spotty over the next few days but just more widespread.

Look for plenty of sun through the morning and early afternoon. Temperatures will still be warming into the low to mid 90s for highs.

After that storms will develop. There will be a threat of locally heavy rain which may lead to isolated street flooding.

This pattern continues through at least Saturday.

In the tropics we have Tropical Depression 11 now but that is not a threat to the Gulf. Still, it is expected to be Josephine by later today.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

91° / 79°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 91° 79°

Thursday

90° / 79°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 90° 79°

Friday

90° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 90° 79°

Saturday

91° / 79°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 50% 91° 79°

Sunday

92° / 79°
Morning showers and thunderstorms
Morning showers and thunderstorms 50% 92° 79°

Monday

91° / 79°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 91° 79°

Tuesday

90° / 78°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 90° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

86°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
86°

88°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
88°

89°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

90°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
90°

90°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
90°

89°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
89°

90°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
90°

90°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
90°

87°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
87°

88°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

86°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
86°

84°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
84°

82°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

81°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

80°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
80°

80°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

80°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

80°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

83°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
83°

