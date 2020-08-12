Forecast video: Better rain chance starting today

We have a better chance of seeing rain through the rest of the week

We have a better chance of seeing rain through the rest of the week. Activity will still be spotty over the next few days but just more widespread.

Look for plenty of sun through the morning and early afternoon. Temperatures will still be warming into the low to mid 90s for highs.

After that storms will develop. There will be a threat of locally heavy rain which may lead to isolated street flooding.

This pattern continues through at least Saturday.

In the tropics we have Tropical Depression 11 now but that is not a threat to the Gulf. Still, it is expected to be Josephine by later today.

