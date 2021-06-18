Forecast Claudette path keeps main impacts east

Potential Tropical Cyclone 3 continues moving north across the central Gulf this morning and is showing some signs of strengthening. That trend is likely to continue through the day and the storm is forecast to make landfall as a tropical storm in southern Louisiana.

Overall though the same thoughts from the past couple days continue with the majority of the rain being well east of the center. With the center moving inland a little closer now it looks like we will miss out on the heaviest rain threat.

Look for 3-6″ on average across our area especially New Orleans eastward. Heaviest amounts will be well off to the east it looks like now, and areas along and west of I-55 won’t see much at all.

Gusty winds will move through especially in these heavy bands. We could see gusts up to 45 mph and as the center passes overhead tonight.

Coastal flooding will also be possible but nothing major. Look for 2-3 feet outside the levees along the coast and 1-2 feet along the lakes.

Isolated tornadoes will be possible through tonight and Saturday morning with some of the heaviest activity.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

79° / 77°
Rain
Rain 88% 79° 77°

Saturday

87° / 79°
Rain/Wind
Rain/Wind 63% 87° 79°

Sunday

85° / 80°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 85° 80°

Monday

86° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 86° 78°

Tuesday

85° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 53% 85° 77°

Wednesday

87° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 87° 79°

Thursday

88° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 35% 88° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

12 PM
Light Rain
82%
77°

76°

1 PM
Rain
79%
76°

76°

2 PM
Rain
73%
76°

79°

3 PM
Light Rain
60%
79°

78°

4 PM
Rain
72%
78°

78°

5 PM
Light Rain
77%
78°

78°

6 PM
Rain
77%
78°

78°

7 PM
Rain
87%
78°

78°

8 PM
Rain
88%
78°

79°

9 PM
Rain
78%
79°

80°

10 PM
Rain
89%
80°

79°

11 PM
Rain
97%
79°

79°

12 AM
Rain
86%
79°

80°

1 AM
Rain
94%
80°

80°

2 AM
Rain/Wind
88%
80°

80°

3 AM
Rain/Wind
78%
80°

80°

4 AM
Rain/Wind
73%
80°

80°

5 AM
Rain/Wind
77%
80°

80°

6 AM
Rain/Wind
64%
80°

79°

7 AM
Light Rain/Wind
56%
79°

79°

8 AM
Rain
63%
79°

79°

9 AM
Rain
61%
79°

79°

10 AM
Rain
63%
79°

80°

11 AM
Rain
61%
80°

