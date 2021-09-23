FORECAST: As the sun goes down, so do tonight’s temps!

More beautiful weather is on the way heading into the weekend. Tonight look for temperatures to cool down quickly after sunset and with less wind than yesterday.

Friday morning will start cool again with low to mid-50s north and upper 50s to mid-60s south. Look for another sunny day Friday with highs only in the upper 70s to around 80.

Temperatures warm up over the weekend with highs back in the low 80s Saturday and mid 80s Sunday but the humidity will remain low. Moisture starts to filter back in early next week with more humidity and cloud cover. That will keep overnight temperatures warmer but right now there doesn’t appear to be much rain chance through at least mid-week.