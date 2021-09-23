FORECAST: As the sun goes down, so do tonight’s temps!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

More beautiful weather is on the way heading into the weekend. Tonight look for temperatures to cool down quickly after sunset and with less wind than yesterday. 

Friday morning will start cool again with low to mid-50s north and upper 50s to mid-60s south. Look for another sunny day Friday with highs only in the upper 70s to around 80.

Temperatures warm up over the weekend with highs back in the low 80s Saturday and mid 80s Sunday but the humidity will remain low. Moisture starts to filter back in early next week with more humidity and cloud cover. That will keep overnight temperatures warmer but right now there doesn’t appear to be much rain chance through at least mid-week. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

75° / 63°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 75° 63°

Friday

79° / 63°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 79° 63°

Saturday

82° / 65°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 82° 65°

Sunday

83° / 68°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 83° 68°

Monday

84° / 70°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 84° 70°

Tuesday

85° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 85° 72°

Wednesday

84° / 72°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 84° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

7 PM
Clear
0%
74°

72°

8 PM
Clear
0%
72°

70°

9 PM
Clear
0%
70°

70°

10 PM
Clear
0%
70°

69°

11 PM
Clear
1%
69°

68°

12 AM
Clear
1%
68°

67°

1 AM
Clear
1%
67°

66°

2 AM
Clear
1%
66°

66°

3 AM
Clear
2%
66°

65°

4 AM
Clear
2%
65°

64°

5 AM
Clear
2%
64°

64°

6 AM
Clear
3%
64°

64°

7 AM
Sunny
3%
64°

67°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
67°

71°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
71°

73°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
73°

75°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
75°

76°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

76°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
76°

77°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

77°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

78°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

78°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

77°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News