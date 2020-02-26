For a good cause

Chief Meteorologist Hank Allen donned a festive hat Wednesday morning for a good cause at the request of a loyal viewer

Chief Meteorologist Hank Allen donned a festive hat Wednesday morning for a good cause at the request of a loyal viewer.

The hat belongs to Meteorologist Scot Pilie who wore it during Mardi Gras day coverage. After seeing Scot with the hat Tuesday evening the viewer, Skip, emailed Hank saying he felt it would be funny if Hank wore the hat during the morning show.

To make the deal a little sweeter Skip promised a $100 donation to the charity of Hank's choosing if he wore the hat.

Hank wore the hat and has selected Hope House in Covington to receive the charitable donation.

