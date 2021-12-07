Foggy Tuesday night ahead!

Happy Tuesday! It has been a far less active weather day today across the WGNO viewing area than Monday was. Yesterday afternoon on radar, several tornado warnings popped up across Northshore parishes and Mississippi Counties. One tornado has been confirmed in St. Tammany Parish near Covington and Abita Springs. This is classified as an EF0 with 75 mile per hour winds.

Now, most rain in our area has ended, leaving only clouds and a lot of fog around. Maintain caution on the roads while driving tonight, and remember your low beams will be best! Visibilities are now under one mile in many spots, though no Dense Fog Advisory is issued right now.

Today, highs in the 60s have been making it feel more like seasonal, right? Well, we’ll have just this one day of cooler weather after that cold front swung through behind Monday’s storms.

Again, some temporarily above average early December weather in southeast Louisiana’s forecast! Unlike last night, temperatures will fall into 50s north of Lake Pontchartrain and 60s south!

Wednesday, we revert back to Spring-like conditions as temperatures will rise into the 70s for highs with increasing humidity. After today, a gradual warming trend will be in store for December’s second week with all of these additional rain chances.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

62° / 62°
Fog
Fog 0% 62° 62°

Wednesday

67° / 62°
AM Showers
AM Showers 61% 67° 62°

Thursday

79° / 72°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 79° 72°

Friday

81° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 18% 81° 71°

Saturday

75° / 46°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 84% 75° 46°

Sunday

59° / 53°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 59° 53°

Monday

69° / 59°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 69° 59°

Hourly Forecast

63°

9 PM
Foggy
6%
63°

63°

10 PM
Foggy
6%
63°

64°

11 PM
Foggy
8%
64°

66°

12 AM
Foggy
10%
66°

66°

1 AM
Foggy
13%
66°

66°

2 AM
Foggy
24%
66°

66°

3 AM
Showers
39%
66°

67°

4 AM
Showers
49%
67°

66°

5 AM
Showers
57%
66°

67°

6 AM
Showers
56%
67°

66°

7 AM
Light Rain
61%
66°

64°

8 AM
Showers
51%
64°

65°

9 AM
Showers
47%
65°

64°

10 AM
Showers
40%
64°

65°

11 AM
Showers
38%
65°

65°

12 PM
Cloudy
24%
65°

65°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
65°

66°

2 PM
Cloudy
12%
66°

66°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
66°

66°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
66°

66°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
66°

66°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
66°

65°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
65°

64°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
64°

