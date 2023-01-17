A dense fog advisory is in effect until 9AM Wednedsay for most of the area. Expect low visibilities that could lead to dangerous driving conditions overnight and early Wednesday. Please be careful and remember the low beam headlights when in fog.

Mild temperatures will continue through tonight with lows Wednesday morning only dropping into the low to mid 60s across much of the area. Patchy fog will be possible tonight as well. This likely won’t be too dense but still be aware of that if you are out and about late.

Look for more warm weather through mid-week with upper 70s Wednesday ahead of the next front. That front brings us a round of rain and storms Wednesday night with a small chance of severe weather as it moves through. Mostly though expect some heavy rain and lightning.

Thursday will be cooler and drier with low 70s, and then we cool down even more on Friday with low 60s. At this point the weekend looks a bit soggy.