Good Morning and a Happy Monday! We are waking up today to lots of fog! You can expect another quiet forecast for your afternoon, but it’s going to be unseasonably warm! A Dense Fog Advisory is issued until 9AM, so remember your low beams!

Temperatures will warm into the low 80s if not mid 80s ahead of Monday Night Football. Humidity will stick around until tomorrow, really dropping off by mid-week. Another front will be moving in again late week, bringing a stunning and more seasonal weekend. We see very low rain chances ahead.